Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Insurance Law: Vexatious Refusal-Sufficiency of Evidence-Deposition Testimony

Insurance Law: Vexatious Refusal-Sufficiency of Evidence-Deposition Testimony

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where an insurer challenged a judgment for an insured who sought uninsured motorist benefits after an auto accident, the insured made a submissible case on the insurer’s vexatious refusal to pay, and the trial court did not err in allowing deposition testimony into evidence since evidence pertaining to an insurer’s investigation of a claim is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo