Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Physical Evidence

Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Physical Evidence

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for domestic assault, evidence that the victim was strangled resulting in unconsciousness was sufficient to support a finding that she suffered a physical injury to support the conviction for domestic assault in the second degree, and the omission of an element in a jury instruction did not result in ...

