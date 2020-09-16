Quantcast
Missouri bar-passer rate increases

By: Jessica Shumaker September 16, 2020

Despite taking the exam under extreme conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, those who sat for the Missouri Bar exam in July passed at a greater rate than those the prior year, and with higher MBE and essay scores.

