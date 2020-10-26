MoLawNow video: Charles A. Weiss and Jonathan B. Potts

This week, MOLawNow welcomes Attorneys Charles A. Weiss and Jonathan B. Potts of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in St. Louis, both notable advocates for the wrongfully convicted.

Along with their BCLP colleague Stephen R. Snodgrass, they have worked for years to clear a Missouri man, Donald “Doc” Nash, following Nash’s conviction for murdering his girlfriend, Judy Spencer, near Salem in 1982. Nash spent 11 years in prison before the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction earlier this year.

But Nash remained at risk for another trial until Dent County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Curley announced earlier this month that he would not retry Nash. Weiss and Potts join us to discuss how new DNA evidence, as well as the reversal of key expert testimony from Nash’s original trial, led to the dismissal of the case.

