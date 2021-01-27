Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Pickup driver cleared in rear-end accident with van on U.S. Route 60

Pickup driver cleared in rear-end accident with van on U.S. Route 60

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly January 27, 2021

A southern Missouri jury sided with a 40-year-old Cabool man sued by a Neosho woman and her business partner whose vehicle was struck in the rear after they pulled over for a passing ambulance.

