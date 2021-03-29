Quantcast
The POWER List: Philip L. Willman

Phil Willman has defended health care providers and medical device manufacturers in more than 100 trials. In 2019 alone, he tried eight cases to verdict and won six of them, a record during his 40-year legal career.

