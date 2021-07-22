Quantcast
Hospital, doctor secure second defense verdict

Hospital, doctor secure second defense verdict

By: Jessica Shumaker July 22, 2021

A Jackson County jury has, for a second time, found that a Lee’s Summit hospital and physician are not liable for an 80-year-old man’s death after complications from hernia surgery.

