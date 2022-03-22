Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UMKC to pay ex-professor fired amid business school scandal

UMKC to pay ex-professor fired amid business school scandal

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2022

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has agreed to pay a former professor $625,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed after he said he was fired for blowing the whistle on a scandal involving UMKC's business school rankings .

