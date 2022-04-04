Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2022

Dozens of people say they were abused at either Circle of Hope or Agape Boarding School — allegations that helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state.

