Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / House Bill 126 could ramp up risks in doctors’ prenatal care

House Bill 126 could ramp up risks in doctors’ prenatal care

By: Chloe Murdock May 16, 2022

Some attorneys say doctors’ fear of criminal charges from a potential Missouri abortion law could cause them to endanger patients by delaying care.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo