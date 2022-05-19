Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Assistant police chief gets $162K to settle discrimination lawsuit

By: The Associated Press May 19, 2022

The city of St. Louis will pay a St. Louis assistant police chief nearly $162,000 to settle his federal discrimination lawsuit in which he alleged he was passed over for the city’s top police job because he is white.

