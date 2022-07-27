Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / One attorney suspended, another disbarred

By: Chloe Murdock July 27, 2022

Earlier this month, one Clayton attorney was suspended and another Columbia attorney was disbarred by default.

