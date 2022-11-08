Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit opinion splits on St. Louis County PD 'wanted' notices

By: Chloe Murdock November 8, 2022

Asked if St. Louis County Police Department’s electronic “wanted” notices — which allow other officers to take someone into custody without questioning or a warrant — violate the U.S. Constitution, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said “it depends.”

