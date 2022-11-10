Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Supreme Court refuses to void Arizona 8-member jury law

Supreme Court refuses to void Arizona 8-member jury law

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 10, 2022

It’s not allowed in 44 states. But the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to void Arizona law, which allows criminal trials to be conducted — and people to be convicted and sent to prison — with juries of just eight people.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo