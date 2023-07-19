St. Louis firm wins unusual asbestos claim in Wisconsin

A St. Louis-based firm that specializes in toxic torts won a $9.7 million verdict from a Wisconsin jury for a woman who died after alleged childhood asbestos contamination.

Sarah Krentz was exposed to asbestos at an early age when her stepfather, who worked as a sheet-metal mechanic, unknowingly brought home asbestos fibers on his clothing after working amid products containing the chemical at various job sites in the Milwaukee area, said plaintiff’s attorneys with SWMW Law.

Lead trial attorney Sophie Zavaglia, an SWMW partner, called the case unique given Krentz’s age. First diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma in 2014, Krentz died five years later at 39, leaving behind her husband and a 12-year-old son.

“She was a devoted wife and mother who was robbed of a promising future at the hands of companies who put profits over people,” Zavaglia said. “The jury clearly understood that these companies must take responsibility for their negligence and be held accountable for the devastation they cause to families like Sarah’s.”

The jury found nine of the 11 named defendants at fault. Motor Casting Co. of West Allis, Wisconsin, was assigned 50 percent responsibility. Other defendants found liable were Briggs and Stratton Corp., Butters-Fetting, Holming Co., John Hennes Trucking Co., Johns Manville, Mid-City Foundry, Navistar Inc., and Nestle Purina, which operated the Friskies-Carnation plant.

The jury verdict is under appeal by Motor Casting Co., which has filed several post-trial motions finding fault with the decision, including that Scott St. Onge, Krentz’s stepfather, worked as an independent contractor for Butters-Fetting, which in turn contracted with Motor Casting.

At trial, St. Onge testified that he had worked at Motor Castings for just five months, likely on the premises a half-dozen times, said defense attorney Tracy Cowan of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in St. Louis, which represented Motor Castings.

Zavaglia said that the judgment marked the firm’s first solo trial verdict. The case had been pending in Milwaukee County since 2017, delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial lasted two weeks, with the jury deliberating for nearly three hours before handing down their verdict.

$9.7 million verdict (out of state)

Wrongful death

Breakdown: $6.7 million to the estate of Sarah Krentz; $3 million to Korey Krentz

Venue: Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2017-CV007030/May 25, 2023

Judge: Christopher Foley.

Caption: Estate of Sarah Krentz and Korey Krentz v. Briggs & Stratton Corp., Mid-City Foundry Co. and Motor Castings Co., Butters-Fetting, Holming Co., John Hennes Trucking Co., Johns Manville, Navistar Inc., and Nestle Purina

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Sophie Zavaglia and Christina Ewers, SWMW Law, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Karen Volkman, Tracy Cowan and Jacob Sawyer, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, St. Louis (for Motor Castings Co.)