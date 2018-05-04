Quantcast
8th Circuit: Maplewood not immune to claims of constitutional violations

8th Circuit: Maplewood not immune to claims of constitutional violations

By: Nicholas Phillips May 4, 2018

By: Nicholas Phillips May 4, 2018

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the City of Maplewood enjoys no sovereign immunity against claims that its handling of traffic and vehicle violations is unconstitutional.
