EPA announces cleanup plan for troubled landfill

EPA announces cleanup plan for troubled landfill

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press September 27, 2018

Some of the illegally dumped nuclear waste buried near a long-smoldering underground fire at a Missouri landfill will be dug up and the rest will be capped under a federal plan announced Thursday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's remedy comes a decade after its initial cap-and-monitor proposal at suburban St. Louis' West Lake Landfill was met ...

