Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Big-firm attorneys get pro bono win in insurance dispute

Big-firm attorneys get pro bono win in insurance dispute

By: Nicholas Phillips October 29, 2018

By the time the federal jury returned a verdict on Oct. 17, two large St. Louis law firms had expended hundreds of thousands of dollars in billable hours and approximately $100,000 in costs just to force an insurance company to pay a Manchester couple’s fire-damage claim of $19,000. “It was my first fire case,” said the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo