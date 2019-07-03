Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / TV reporter’s recovery tops $1M with front pay, fees

TV reporter’s recovery tops $1M with front pay, fees

By: Jessica Shumaker July 3, 2019

A Kansas City television reporter who sued her former employer and won on two claims of retaliation will see a total recovery of more than $1 million following a judge’s ruling on front pay and attorneys’ fees. On June 26, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips denied Lisa Benson Cooper’s request to be reinstated to her former ...

