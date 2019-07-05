Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri Supreme Court delays most new bond rules to 2020

Missouri Supreme Court delays most new bond rules to 2020

By: Nicholas Phillips July 5, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has delayed until Jan. 1, 2020 most of its new rules on setting bond for criminal defendants. The new rules had been set to take effect on July 1, but pursuant to an order by the high court dated June 30, many of the changes have been postponed until the new year. One ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo