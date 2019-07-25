Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Are Facebook users better off after its $5 billion fine?

Are Facebook users better off after its $5 billion fine?

By: Associated Press July 25, 2019

If you're one of Facebook's more than 2 billion users, are you any better off now than you were before the Federal Trade Commission imposed new privacy restrictions and a $5 billion fine on the company this week? Facebook's settlement with the FTC after the agency's yearlong investigation provides a detailed account of the company's sneaky ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo