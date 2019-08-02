Quantcast
Toyota profits up, Honda’s down, both lower annual forecasts

By: Associated Press August 2, 2019

Toyota reported a nearly 4 percent increase in fiscal first quarter profit on improved sales, while rival Honda reported a 29 percent decline in fiscal first quarter profit. Both Japanese automakers on Friday lowered their profit forecasts for the fiscal year, blaming an unfavorable foreign exchange rate. Toyota Motor Corp.'s April-June profit totaled 682.9 billion yen ($6.4 ...

