Nissan ex-chair's wife denounces restrictions on contacts

Nissan ex-chair’s wife denounces restrictions on contacts

By: Associated Press August 6, 2019

The wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is protesting restrictions on contacting her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, calling them a human rights violation. Carole Ghosn said Tuesday the family's fifth appeal to gain visitation rights was refused by a Tokyo court without any explanation. Prosecutors have said they sought ...

