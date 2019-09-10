Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast

By: Associated Press September 10, 2019

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration both defended the administration on Tuesday and thanked a local weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump's claims about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama. Acting administrator Neil Jacobs told a meteorology group that a NOAA statement issued last Friday which criticized the Birmingham-area forecast office after it disagreed ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo