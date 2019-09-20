Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri plans to send troopers to help fight St. Louis crime

Missouri plans to send troopers to help fight St. Louis crime

By: Associated Press September 20, 2019

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis as part of an effort to fight the surge of violent crime that has included the killings of more than a dozen children in the region so far this year. The Republican governor on Thursday announced an action plan that ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo