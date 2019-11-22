Quantcast
Jury sides with company forced into bankruptcy, awards $117.9M

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 22, 2019

A former Kansas City manufacturing company won verdicts totaling nearly $118 million against an Italian businessman who effectively took over the company before forcing it into bankruptcy.
