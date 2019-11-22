Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Court of Appeals, Western District / Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharge-Sufficiency of Evidence

Public Utilities: Infrastructure-Replacement Surcharge-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report November 22, 2019

Where the Office of Public Counsel and a gas utility challenged an order disallowing $4.1 million in infrastructure-replacement surcharges, arguing that the utility could not recover costs incurred to replace case iron and bare steel mains and service lines, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the public utility must show that the components were ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo