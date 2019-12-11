Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump pays up: $2M to charities as fine for foundation abuse

Trump pays up: $2M to charities as fine for foundation abuse

By: Associated Press December 11, 2019

President Donald Trump is paying up after conceding that he used his charitable foundation at times as a personal piggy bank. Trump has wired $2 million to pay a court-ordered fine for misusing the Trump Foundation in part to further his business interests and 2016 presidential run, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday. The ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo