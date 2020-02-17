Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Jackson County jury sides with former city employee in retaliation lawsuit

Jackson County jury sides with former city employee in retaliation lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker February 17, 2020

A Jackson County jury has awarded a former maintenance worker for the Kansas City Water Services Department $790,000 in damages following a nearly two-week trial. On Feb. 6, the jury sided with Ronald E. Williams on his claims of retaliation and hostile work environment against the city, awarding Williams $286,000 in compensatory damages and $504,000 in ...

