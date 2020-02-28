Children from Operation Breakthrough sing at the annual Mardi Gras Luncheon for Lawyers Encouraging Academic Performance on Feb. 25 at the headquarters of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association. Operation Breakthrough, which helps children who are living in poverty develop to their fullest potential, is LEAP’s primary recipient. Photos courtesy of KCMBA
Mardi Gras Luncheon at KCMBA
