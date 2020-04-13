Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative marks successes, mulls expansion

Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative marks successes, mulls expansion

By: Allen Fennewald April 13, 2020

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative this month marks two years of renovating or demolishing vacant properties in St. Louis communities.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo