Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court won’t halt Barton execution

Supreme Court won’t halt Barton execution

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 27, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of Walter Barton set for May 19. In a late afternoon opinion issued on April 27, the court unanimously ruled that Barton had failed to show either that he is actually innocent of his crimes or that he has a mental condition making him incompetent to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo