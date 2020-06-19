Quantcast
Man struck while waiting at light reaches settlement

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 19, 2020

A man whose vehicle was struck from behind by a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel reached a $100,000 settlement, according to his attorney.

