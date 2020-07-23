Quantcast
Insurance settlement approved for house fire that killed child

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 23, 2020

The parents of a 7-year-boy who died in a fire at his grandparents’ Lincoln County home reached a $100,000 with the homeowner’s insurance carrier, according to the parents’ attorney.

