Long-delayed study earns father new parental rights trial

Long-delayed study earns father new parental rights trial

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 6, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ordered a rare new trial for a man who lost his parental rights even though a key report by a social services agency had yet to be completed.

