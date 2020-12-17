Quantcast
Governor names two county prosecutors

By: Staff Report December 17, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed April S. Wilson as the prosecuting attorney for Clark County and Joshua Tomlin as the prosecuting attorney for Pemiscot County.

