Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Pocket full of Kryptonite

Commentary: Pocket full of Kryptonite

By: Spencer Farris December 22, 2020

Gentle reader: I do not often use this space to brag, so I hope you will indulge me. I don’t think I am an extraordinary man — I put my tights on one leg at a time before my cape, just like my peers. But on a recent Sunday, The New York Times made me think differently about myself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo