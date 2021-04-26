Quantcast
Don't miss

The POWER List: William J. Sanders

When the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves on the hook for nearly $1 million in sales and use taxes for items used to renovate Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, the team turned to Bill Sanders for help.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo