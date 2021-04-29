Quantcast
Impending trial prompts $16M settlement for crash victim

Impending trial prompts $16M settlement for crash victim

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 29, 2021

A woman who was severely injured in a crash with a tanker truck reached a $16 million settlement with a trucking company, according to her attorney.

