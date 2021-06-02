Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Special prosecutor drops tampering charge in McCloskey case

Special prosecutor drops tampering charge in McCloskey case

By: Jessica Shumaker June 2, 2021

The special prosecutor handling a pair of high-profile weapons cases against a pair of St. Louis attorneys has announced that he has dropped a tampering charge in one of the cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo