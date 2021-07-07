Jackson County votes to join lawsuit against state gun law

Jackson County has voted to join a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing federal gun rules.

The Jackson County Legislature voted Tuesday to join St. Louis and St. Louis County in the legal challenge to the law passed by the Republican-led Legislature this session and signed into law last month by Gov. Mike Parson.

The law would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

St. Louis and St. Louis County filed a lawsuit last month, saying the law is likely unconstitutional and would increase the risk of gun violence in the state.

Republican supporters in the Legislature said they were concerned about possible new gun restrictions being enacted by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The five Jackson County legislators who voted to join the lawsuit are all Democrats. They noted concerns about preventing local police from working with federal agents.

Two Republicans and one Democratic lawmaker opposed becoming involved in the lawsuit. They did not discuss their vote on Tuesday but in previous meetings had expressed concern about the potential legal costs to the county, The Kansas City Star reported.

