Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Seigfreid Bingham launches name, image and likeness legal services

Seigfreid Bingham launches name, image and likeness legal services

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 3, 2021

Curry Sexton and Greg Whiston are leading a new effort to provide legal guidance to conferences and institutions as they navigate the new rules and laws that govern name, image and likeness issues for student athletes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo