Parents of deceased Truman State students lose appeal against university

Parents of deceased Truman State students lose appeal against university

By: Chloe Murdock September 30, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Sept. 21 affirmed the dismissal of a breach-of-contract suit by the parents of two students who alleged that Truman State University failed to protect their sons, who died by apparent suicide.

