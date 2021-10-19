Quantcast
Confidential settlement grants plaintiff past, future medical expenses

By: Chloe Murdock October 19, 2021

A plaintiff settled for $1.8 million after a defendant was caught on video losing control of his vehicle and struck the plaintiff, a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

