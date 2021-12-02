Longtime political consultant gets probation in tax case

A longtime Missouri Republican political consultant and lobbyist was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for a federal tax crime.

David Barklage was indicted in April for failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. The indictment said that as a result, he failed to pay nearly $152,000 in taxes.

Barklage’s attorneys said in a statement that Barklage “has taken this matter very seriously” and has paid restitution to the government.

Barklage operates the Barklage Company and his clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government. He was a consultant last year to the Uniting Missouri political action committee, which provided financial backing for Gov. Mike Parsons’s successful election bid.

Barklage also has worked with key players in the Missouri House and Senate, and his efforts in the 1990s helped Republicans take control of the Missouri General Assembly. He was a longtime consultant to former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

