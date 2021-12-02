Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Smith named as Monroe County judge

By: Staff Report December 2, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson named Talley M. Smith as associate circuit judge for Monroe County in the 10th Judicial Circuit. 

