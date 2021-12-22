Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Eastern District denies challenge to initial cash bond

Eastern District denies challenge to initial cash bond

By: Staff Report December 22, 2021

The Court of Appeals Eastern District on Dec. 14 turned aside a challenge to the practice of setting bond as part of the initial arrest warrant in criminal cases. Now the attorney who brought the challenge hopes the Missouri Supreme Court will take up the matter.

