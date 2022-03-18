Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Regan serves as St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

Regan serves as St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

By: Staff Report March 18, 2022

Kevin E. J. Regan of the Regan Law Firm in Kansas City served as the Grand Marshal of the Topeka, Kansas St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12.

