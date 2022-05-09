Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2022

Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo