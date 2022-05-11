Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Was it something I said? 

Commentary: Was it something I said? 

By: Spencer Farris May 11, 2022

Trial lawyers learn early on that as communicators, the way we say something can be more important than what we say.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo